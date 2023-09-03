How to Watch the Marlins vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
The Washington Nationals and Carter Kieboom hit the field in the final game of a four-game series against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at Nationals Park.
Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 134 home runs this season, the fifth-lowest total in MLB action.
- Miami's .401 slugging percentage ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins' .259 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
- Miami is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (553 total).
- The Marlins are 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- Miami has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 6-12 with a 4.28 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Alcantara has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Alcantara will try to continue a 25-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 27 outings this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Rays
|L 11-2
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Aaron Civale
|8/30/2023
|Rays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Zach Eflin
|8/31/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joan Adon
|9/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|9/2/2023
|Nationals
|W 11-5
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Trevor Williams
|9/3/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Josiah Gray
|9/5/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Lance Lynn
|9/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Julio Urías
|9/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Zack Wheeler
|9/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Aaron Nola
