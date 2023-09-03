The Washington Nationals and Carter Kieboom hit the field in the final game of a four-game series against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at Nationals Park.

Marlins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 134 home runs this season, the fifth-lowest total in MLB action.

Miami's .401 slugging percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

Miami is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (553 total).

The Marlins are 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Miami has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 6-12 with a 4.28 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Alcantara has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Alcantara will try to continue a 25-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 27 outings this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Rays L 11-2 Home Sandy Alcantara Aaron Civale 8/30/2023 Rays L 3-0 Home Jesús Luzardo Zach Eflin 8/31/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Away Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 9/1/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 9/2/2023 Nationals W 11-5 Away Johnny Cueto Trevor Williams 9/3/2023 Nationals - Away Sandy Alcantara Josiah Gray 9/5/2023 Dodgers - Home Jesús Luzardo Clayton Kershaw 9/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Braxton Garrett Lance Lynn 9/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Eury Pérez Julio Urías 9/8/2023 Phillies - Away - Zack Wheeler 9/9/2023 Phillies - Away Sandy Alcantara Aaron Nola

