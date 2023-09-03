The Miami Marlins (69-67), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will go head to head with the Washington Nationals (62-75) on Sunday, September 3 at Nationals Park, with Sandy Alcantara getting the ball for the Marlins and Josiah Gray taking the hill for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (6-12, 4.28 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-11, 4.05 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Marlins' game against the Nationals but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Marlins (-165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to beat the Nationals with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.06.

Marlins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 38 out of the 62 games, or 61.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have gone 16-6 (winning 72.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Miami has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 122 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (43.4%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 36-42 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +15000 16th 3rd

