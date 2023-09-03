You can find player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Lane Thomas and other players on the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals before their matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday at Nationals Park.

Marlins vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Alcantara Stats

Sandy Alcantara (6-12) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 28th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 27 starts this season.

Alcantara has 24 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 27 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 40th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 45th.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Aug. 29 5.2 7 4 4 4 2 at Padres Aug. 23 6.2 7 4 4 3 3 at Dodgers Aug. 18 6.0 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 9.0 5 1 1 10 2 at Rangers Aug. 6 6.0 6 5 4 7 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has collected 181 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .355/.396/.451 on the season.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .326 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Sep. 2 4-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 111 hits with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .239/.326/.511 so far this year.

Soler heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 32 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 33 walks and 72 RBI (150 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .282/.332/.477 slash line so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 76 RBI (145 total hits).

He's slashed .279/.327/.408 on the year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

