The Washington Nationals (62-75) will look to Lane Thomas, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Miami Marlins (69-67) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Nationals Park.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (6-12, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray (7-11, 4.05 ERA).

Marlins vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (6-12, 4.28 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-11, 4.05 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins will hand the ball to Alcantara (6-12) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 27 games.

He has 11 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Alcantara has 24 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Sandy Alcantara vs. Nationals

The Nationals are batting .256 this season, ninth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .397 (22nd in the league) with 126 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Nationals in one game, and they have gone 10-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over 5 1/3 innings.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed two innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.

Gray has collected nine quality starts this season.

Gray is trying to collect his 22nd start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In three of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.05), 52nd in WHIP (1.482), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.

Josiah Gray vs. Marlins

The opposing Marlins offense has a collective .259 batting average, and is seventh in the league with 1200 total hits and 27th in MLB play with 553 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.401) and are 26th in all of MLB with 134 home runs.

Gray has thrown seven innings, giving up one earned run on seven hits while striking out five against the Marlins this season.

