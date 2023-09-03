Nick Fortes vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nick Fortes (hitting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .208 with seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Fortes has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In 6.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (23.8%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 23 times this year (27.4%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.236
|AVG
|.180
|.292
|OBP
|.232
|.291
|SLG
|.297
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|35/6
|2
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.94).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (209 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Nationals, his 27th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.05 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw two innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.05), 52nd in WHIP (1.482), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
