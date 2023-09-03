On Sunday, Nick Fortes (hitting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .208 with seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Fortes has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In 6.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this year (23.8%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 23 times this year (27.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .236 AVG .180 .292 OBP .232 .291 SLG .297 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 35/6 2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings