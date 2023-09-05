Bryan De La Cruz vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 37 walks while batting .261.
- De La Cruz will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer during his last games.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 84 of 129 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has gone deep in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (17 of 129), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46 games this season (35.7%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 40 of 129 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|.294
|AVG
|.228
|.342
|OBP
|.279
|.453
|SLG
|.394
|25
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|35
|63/18
|K/BB
|63/19
|0
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (12-4) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.48, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .209 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.