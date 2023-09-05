The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.372 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 37 walks while batting .261.

De La Cruz will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer during his last games.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 84 of 129 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has gone deep in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (17 of 129), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 46 games this season (35.7%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40 of 129 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 64 .294 AVG .228 .342 OBP .279 .453 SLG .394 25 XBH 22 7 HR 10 35 RBI 35 63/18 K/BB 63/19 0 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings