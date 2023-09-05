The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .278 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Hampson has had a hit in 33 of 58 games this year (56.9%), including multiple hits eight times (13.8%).

In 58 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Hampson has had an RBI in 11 games this year (19.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.9%).

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 32 .290 AVG .270 .371 OBP .333 .452 SLG .360 8 XBH 5 1 HR 1 6 RBI 9 19/6 K/BB 28/8 1 SB 2

