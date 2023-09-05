Garrett Hampson vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Dodgers Player Props
|Marlins vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Dodgers Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Dodgers
|Marlins vs Dodgers Odds
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .278 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Hampson has had a hit in 33 of 58 games this year (56.9%), including multiple hits eight times (13.8%).
- In 58 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Hampson has had an RBI in 11 games this year (19.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.9%).
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Dodgers
- Click Here for Jorge Soler
- Click Here for Josh Bell
- Click Here for Jazz Chisholm
- Click Here for Jon Berti
- Click Here for Luis Arraez
- Click Here for Jacob Stallings
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
- Click Here for Yuli Gurriel
- Click Here for Jake Burger
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|32
|.290
|AVG
|.270
|.371
|OBP
|.333
|.452
|SLG
|.360
|8
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|9
|19/6
|K/BB
|28/8
|1
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.48, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.