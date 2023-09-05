The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is hitting .278 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Hampson has had a hit in 33 of 58 games this year (56.9%), including multiple hits eight times (13.8%).
  • In 58 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • Hampson has had an RBI in 11 games this year (19.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.9%).
  • He has scored at least once 20 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 32
.290 AVG .270
.371 OBP .333
.452 SLG .360
8 XBH 5
1 HR 1
6 RBI 9
19/6 K/BB 28/8
1 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.48, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
