Jacob Stallings vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .414 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Read More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .190 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in 30 of 68 games this season (44.1%), with at least two hits on five occasions (7.4%).
- In 68 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Stallings has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (14.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (4.4%).
- He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (22.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.216
|AVG
|.163
|.294
|OBP
|.291
|.299
|SLG
|.250
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|8
|26/10
|K/BB
|25/15
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (12-4) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.48, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
