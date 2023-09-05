The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .414 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .190 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.

Stallings has gotten a hit in 30 of 68 games this season (44.1%), with at least two hits on five occasions (7.4%).

In 68 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Stallings has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (14.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (4.4%).

He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (22.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .216 AVG .163 .294 OBP .291 .299 SLG .250 6 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 8 26/10 K/BB 25/15 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings