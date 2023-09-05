Jake Burger vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .463 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 98 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 53 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 123rd and he is 13th in slugging.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 67 of 117 games this year (57.3%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (22.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 27 games this season (23.1%), homering in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this season (30.8%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (17.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 117 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.171
|.327
|OBP
|.228
|.662
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|16
|17
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|16
|45/14
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (12-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 2.48 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
