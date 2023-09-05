Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .463 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 98 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 53 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 123rd and he is 13th in slugging.

Burger has gotten a hit in 67 of 117 games this year (57.3%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (22.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 27 games this season (23.1%), homering in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this season (30.8%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (17.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 50 of 117 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .257 AVG .171 .327 OBP .228 .662 SLG .390 25 XBH 16 17 HR 8 36 RBI 16 45/14 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings