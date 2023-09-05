Jazz Chisholm vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jazz Chisholm (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .249 with eight doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks.
- Chisholm will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 69.9% of his games this season (51 of 73), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (20.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (19.2%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Chisholm has had an RBI in 25 games this year (34.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|40
|.248
|AVG
|.250
|.305
|OBP
|.290
|.446
|SLG
|.447
|11
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|22
|45/9
|K/BB
|43/8
|8
|SB
|10
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 2.48 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
