On Tuesday, Jazz Chisholm (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .249 with eight doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 17 walks.

Chisholm will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 69.9% of his games this season (51 of 73), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (20.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (19.2%), leaving the park in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Chisholm has had an RBI in 25 games this year (34.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 40 .248 AVG .250 .305 OBP .290 .446 SLG .447 11 XBH 13 6 HR 8 14 RBI 22 45/9 K/BB 43/8 8 SB 10

Dodgers Pitching Rankings