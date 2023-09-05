The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.280 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .280 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 18 walks.

Berti has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has gone deep in 2.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 106), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Berti has driven in a run in 22 games this season (20.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (4.7%).

He has scored in 33 of 106 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .269 AVG .291 .296 OBP .333 .331 SLG .385 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 15 RBI 12 28/6 K/BB 40/12 6 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings