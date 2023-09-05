Jon Berti vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti (.280 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Nationals.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .280 with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 18 walks.
- Berti has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 2.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 106), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Berti has driven in a run in 22 games this season (20.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (4.7%).
- He has scored in 33 of 106 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|55
|.269
|AVG
|.291
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.331
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|28/6
|K/BB
|40/12
|6
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (12-4) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.48, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .209 batting average against him.
