Jorge Soler vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jorge Soler is back in action for the Miami Marlins against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles DodgersSeptember 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 29, when he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .239.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is 14th in slugging.
- Soler has recorded a hit in 79 of 125 games this season (63.2%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.6%).
- Looking at the 125 games he has played this year, he's homered in 31 of them (24.8%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had an RBI in 43 games this season (34.4%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|63
|.232
|AVG
|.246
|.294
|OBP
|.355
|.482
|SLG
|.538
|27
|XBH
|29
|15
|HR
|20
|33
|RBI
|38
|61/20
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Kershaw (12-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.48, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.