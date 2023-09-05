Jorge Soler is back in action for the Miami Marlins against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles DodgersSeptember 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 29, when he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .239.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is 14th in slugging.

Soler has recorded a hit in 79 of 125 games this season (63.2%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.6%).

Looking at the 125 games he has played this year, he's homered in 31 of them (24.8%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had an RBI in 43 games this season (34.4%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 63 .232 AVG .246 .294 OBP .355 .482 SLG .538 27 XBH 29 15 HR 20 33 RBI 38 61/20 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings