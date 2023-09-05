Josh Bell vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Bell, with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Nationals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .243 with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 54 walks.
- Bell has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this year (83 of 126), with multiple hits 22 times (17.5%).
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (37.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (8.7%).
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (28.6%), including six games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|63
|.255
|AVG
|.243
|.321
|OBP
|.328
|.510
|SLG
|.430
|5
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|11
|6
|RBI
|34
|11/5
|K/BB
|60/30
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Kershaw (12-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 2.48 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.48, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
