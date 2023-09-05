Josh Bell, with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Nationals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .243 with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 54 walks.

Bell has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this year (83 of 126), with multiple hits 22 times (17.5%).

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (37.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (8.7%).

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (28.6%), including six games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 63 .255 AVG .243 .321 OBP .328 .510 SLG .430 5 XBH 22 4 HR 11 6 RBI 34 11/5 K/BB 60/30 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings