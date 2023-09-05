Luis Arraez vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Luis Arraez (.357 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.398), slugging percentage (.457) and OPS (.855) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .500 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has reached base via a hit in 105 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 50 of those games.
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (4.6%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Arraez has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 52 times this year (39.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|63
|.376
|AVG
|.335
|.409
|OBP
|.387
|.479
|SLG
|.434
|19
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|3
|33
|RBI
|28
|10/15
|K/BB
|22/19
|2
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.48, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .209 batting average against him.
