On Tuesday, Luis Arraez (.357 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.398), slugging percentage (.457) and OPS (.855) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Arraez is batting .500 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Arraez has reached base via a hit in 105 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 50 of those games.

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (4.6%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 31.3% of his games this year, Arraez has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 52 times this year (39.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 63 .376 AVG .335 .409 OBP .387 .479 SLG .434 19 XBH 18 3 HR 3 33 RBI 28 10/15 K/BB 22/19 2 SB 0

