Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-52) and Miami Marlins (70-67) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on September 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (9-8) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (42.6%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has been victorious 10 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (559 total).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.18 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule