The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-150). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

6:40 PM ET

Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Miami's past three games has been 8.8, a span in which the Marlins and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (42.6%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 10-17, a 37% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of its 136 opportunities.

The Marlins have posted a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 32-36 33-28 36-39 54-50 15-17

