How to Watch the Marlins vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez hit the field against Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit just 135 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Fueled by 373 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Miami has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 559 (4.1 per game).
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
- The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.
- Miami has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.18 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (9-8) will make his 28th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing one hit.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Rays
|L 3-0
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Zach Eflin
|8/31/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joan Adon
|9/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|9/2/2023
|Nationals
|W 11-5
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Trevor Williams
|9/3/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Josiah Gray
|9/5/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Lance Lynn
|9/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Julio Urías
|9/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Aaron Nola
|9/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Ranger Suárez
