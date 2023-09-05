The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez hit the field against Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at LoanDepot park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit just 135 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 373 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Miami has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 559 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Miami has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Miami has pitched to a 4.18 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (9-8) will make his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while allowing one hit.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Rays L 3-0 Home Jesús Luzardo Zach Eflin 8/31/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Away Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 9/1/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 9/2/2023 Nationals W 11-5 Away Johnny Cueto Trevor Williams 9/3/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Josiah Gray 9/5/2023 Dodgers - Home Jesús Luzardo Clayton Kershaw 9/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Braxton Garrett Lance Lynn 9/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Eury Pérez Julio Urías 9/8/2023 Phillies - Away - Cristopher Sanchez 9/9/2023 Phillies - Away Sandy Alcantara Aaron Nola 9/10/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Ranger Suárez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.