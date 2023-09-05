When the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-52) go head to head against the Miami Marlins (70-67) at LoanDepot park on Tuesday, September 5 at 6:40 PM ET, Mookie Betts will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Dodgers are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Marlins (+125). The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.48 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.80 ERA)

Marlins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 70, or 63.6%, of the 110 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a 44-24 record (winning 64.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (42.6%) in those contests.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 10-17 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+240) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+170) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+325) Jake Burger 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +15000 15th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.