Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Dodgers on September 5, 2023
Player props can be found for Mookie Betts and Luis Arraez, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Dodgers
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 183 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .356/.398/.457 slash line on the year.
- Arraez has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 2
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 21 doubles, 35 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .239/.326/.511 so far this year.
- Soler heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Kershaw Stats
- The Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.
- Kershaw has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.
Kershaw Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 29
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3
|at Guardians
|Aug. 24
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 16
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 10
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Betts has collected 161 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 99 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .316/.410/.615 on the season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 183 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 62 walks and 90 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .339/.414/.581 so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 31
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
