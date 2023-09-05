Mookie Betts will look for his 100th RBI of the year (he has 99) when the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-52) take on the Miami Marlins (70-67) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (9-8) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.48 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.80 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (9-8 with a 3.80 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.

In 27 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.

Luzardo is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Luzardo will look to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

He will attempt for his third straight appearance without giving up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (12-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.48, a 4.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.024 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 20 starts this season, Kershaw has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.