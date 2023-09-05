Nick Fortes vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .208.
- In 41 of 84 games this year (48.8%) Fortes has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (13.1%).
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.0%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this year (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (27.4%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.236
|AVG
|.180
|.292
|OBP
|.232
|.291
|SLG
|.297
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|35/6
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 2.48 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
