The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .208.
  • In 41 of 84 games this year (48.8%) Fortes has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (13.1%).
  • Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.0%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this year (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this year (27.4%), including one multi-run game.

Other Marlins Players vs the Dodgers

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 42
.236 AVG .180
.292 OBP .232
.291 SLG .297
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
14 RBI 8
16/8 K/BB 35/6
2 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 2.48 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
