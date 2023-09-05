The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .208.

In 41 of 84 games this year (48.8%) Fortes has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (13.1%).

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (6.0%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this year (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (27.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .236 AVG .180 .292 OBP .232 .291 SLG .297 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 35/6 2 SB 1

