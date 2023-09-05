The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.087 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 218 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.

In 50.6% of his games this year (43 of 85), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 3.5% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this year (22.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 28.2% of his games this season (24 of 85), with two or more runs three times (3.5%).

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 45 .214 AVG .278 .277 OBP .331 .294 SLG .403 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 9 RBI 11 20/11 K/BB 21/12 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings