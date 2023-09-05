Yuli Gurriel vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Yuli Gurriel (.087 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 218 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.
- In 50.6% of his games this year (43 of 85), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 3.5% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this year (22.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 28.2% of his games this season (24 of 85), with two or more runs three times (3.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|45
|.214
|AVG
|.278
|.277
|OBP
|.331
|.294
|SLG
|.403
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|11
|20/11
|K/BB
|21/12
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.48, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.