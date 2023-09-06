Bryan De La Cruz vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .260 with 30 doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks.
- De La Cruz is batting .348 with two homers during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 85 of 130 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 130), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.2% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (31.5%), including nine multi-run games (6.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.293
|AVG
|.228
|.341
|OBP
|.279
|.462
|SLG
|.394
|26
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|37
|RBI
|35
|64/18
|K/BB
|63/19
|0
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn (10-10 with a 5.81 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 28th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 36-year-old's 5.81 ERA ranks 51st, 1.400 WHIP ranks 46th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.