The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

LoanDepot park

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .260 with 30 doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks.

De La Cruz is batting .348 with two homers during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 85 of 130 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (18 of 130), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.2% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (31.5%), including nine multi-run games (6.9%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .293 AVG .228 .341 OBP .279 .462 SLG .394 26 XBH 22 8 HR 10 37 RBI 35 64/18 K/BB 63/19 0 SB 3

