Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Miami Dolphins have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 10th-ranked in the NFL as of September 6.
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Dolphins games.
- Miami totaled 364.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 18th, surrendering 337.8 yards per game.
- The Dolphins put up a 6-2 record at home and were 3-6 on the road last season.
- As the underdog, Miami had just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.
- In the AFC East the Dolphins were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.
- Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and accumulated 891 yards (55.7 per game).
- Christian Wilkins had 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.
Dolphins Player Futures
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+900
Odds are current as of September 6 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
