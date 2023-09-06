Jacob Stallings vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .414 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .190 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.
- In 44.1% of his 68 games this season, Stallings has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 68 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Stallings has driven in a run in 10 games this season (14.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.4%).
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (22.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.216
|AVG
|.163
|.294
|OBP
|.291
|.299
|SLG
|.250
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|8
|26/10
|K/BB
|25/15
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.19 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 28th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 5.81 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 5.81 ERA ranks 51st, 1.400 WHIP ranks 46th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
