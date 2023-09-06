The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .414 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .190 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.

In 44.1% of his 68 games this season, Stallings has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 68 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Stallings has driven in a run in 10 games this season (14.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.4%).

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (22.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .216 AVG .163 .294 OBP .291 .299 SLG .250 6 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 8 26/10 K/BB 25/15 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings