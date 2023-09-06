On Wednesday, Jake Burger (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami with 100 hits, batting .244 this season with 54 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 108th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 117th and he is 10th in slugging.

Burger has picked up a hit in 68 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 23.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has driven in a run in 37 games this season (31.4%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 51 games this season (43.2%), including 10 multi-run games (8.5%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 16 .257 AVG .267 .327 OBP .338 .662 SLG .567 25 XBH 8 17 HR 5 36 RBI 9 45/14 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings