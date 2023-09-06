Jake Burger vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jake Burger (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger leads Miami with 100 hits, batting .244 this season with 54 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 108th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 117th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 68 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 23.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has driven in a run in 37 games this season (31.4%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this season (43.2%), including 10 multi-run games (8.5%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|16
|.257
|AVG
|.267
|.327
|OBP
|.338
|.662
|SLG
|.567
|25
|XBH
|8
|17
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|9
|45/14
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 28th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 5.81 ERA and 171 strikeouts through 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 5.81 ERA ranks 51st, 1.400 WHIP ranks 46th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
