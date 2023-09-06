The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm and his .558 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .256 with eight doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

Chisholm enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .391 with two homers.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 52 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (20.3%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Chisholm has driven in a run in 26 games this season (35.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 of 74 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .264 AVG .250 .319 OBP .290 .480 SLG .447 12 XBH 13 7 HR 8 15 RBI 22 45/9 K/BB 43/8 9 SB 10

