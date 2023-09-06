Jazz Chisholm vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm and his .558 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .256 with eight doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks.
- Chisholm enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .391 with two homers.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 52 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (20.3%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in 26 games this season (35.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 74 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.264
|AVG
|.250
|.319
|OBP
|.290
|.480
|SLG
|.447
|12
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|22
|45/9
|K/BB
|43/8
|9
|SB
|10
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.19 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn (10-10 with a 5.81 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 28th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (5.81), 46th in WHIP (1.400), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
