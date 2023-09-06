Joey Wendle vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- .097 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .223.
- Wendle has picked up a hit in 46 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In 15 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 27.1% of his games this year (23 of 85), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.224
|AVG
|.221
|.243
|OBP
|.275
|.306
|SLG
|.321
|10
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|33/9
|1
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.19 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 167 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 28th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 5.81 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (5.81), 46th in WHIP (1.400), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.
