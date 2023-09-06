Joey Wendle -- .097 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 15 doubles, three triples, a home run and 12 walks while hitting .223.

Wendle has picked up a hit in 46 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has homered in only one game this year.

In 15 games this year, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 27.1% of his games this year (23 of 85), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .224 AVG .221 .243 OBP .275 .306 SLG .321 10 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 33/9 1 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings