Jorge Soler vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jorge Soler (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .238 with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 58 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 115th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Soler has recorded a hit in 79 of 126 games this year (62.7%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had an RBI in 43 games this year (34.1%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|63
|.230
|AVG
|.246
|.297
|OBP
|.355
|.478
|SLG
|.538
|27
|XBH
|29
|15
|HR
|20
|33
|RBI
|38
|61/22
|K/BB
|69/36
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 28th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 5.81 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 5.81 ERA ranks 51st, 1.400 WHIP ranks 46th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
