On Wednesday, Jorge Soler (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .238 with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 58 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 115th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Soler has recorded a hit in 79 of 126 games this year (62.7%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had an RBI in 43 games this year (34.1%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 63 .230 AVG .246 .297 OBP .355 .478 SLG .538 27 XBH 29 15 HR 20 33 RBI 38 61/22 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings