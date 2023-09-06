Josh Bell vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .243 with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 54 walks.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 84 of 127 games this season (66.1%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (17.3%).
- He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.8% of his games this year, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year (29.1%), including six multi-run games (4.7%).
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|63
|.255
|AVG
|.243
|.317
|OBP
|.328
|.545
|SLG
|.430
|6
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|11
|8
|RBI
|34
|13/5
|K/BB
|60/30
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn (10-10 with a 5.81 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 28th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (5.81), 46th in WHIP (1.400), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.
