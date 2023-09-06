The Miami Marlins, including Josh Bell (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .243 with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 54 walks.

Bell has gotten a hit in 84 of 127 games this season (66.1%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (17.3%).

He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.8% of his games this year, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year (29.1%), including six multi-run games (4.7%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 63 .255 AVG .243 .317 OBP .328 .545 SLG .430 6 XBH 22 5 HR 11 8 RBI 34 13/5 K/BB 60/30 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings