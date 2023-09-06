Luis Arraez vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After hitting .357 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Lance Lynn) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.456) and OPS (.853) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 56th in slugging.
- Arraez enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- In 80.3% of his games this season (106 of 132), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 50 of those games (37.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in six games this season (4.5%), homering in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has driven home a run in 41 games this year (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 52 games this season (39.4%), including nine multi-run games (6.8%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|63
|.375
|AVG
|.335
|.407
|OBP
|.387
|.476
|SLG
|.434
|19
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|3
|33
|RBI
|28
|10/15
|K/BB
|22/19
|2
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynn (10-10) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 5.81 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 171 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (5.81), 46th in WHIP (1.400), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
