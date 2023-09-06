After hitting .357 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Lance Lynn) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.456) and OPS (.853) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 56th in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

In 80.3% of his games this season (106 of 132), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 50 of those games (37.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in six games this season (4.5%), homering in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has driven home a run in 41 games this year (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 52 games this season (39.4%), including nine multi-run games (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 63 .375 AVG .335 .407 OBP .387 .476 SLG .434 19 XBH 18 3 HR 3 33 RBI 28 10/15 K/BB 22/19 2 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings