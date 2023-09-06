Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-53) and the Miami Marlins (71-67) facing off at LoanDepot park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (10-10) to the mound, while JT Chargois (2-0) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have been victorious in 30, or 43.5%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has been victorious 11 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (565 total).

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.17) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule