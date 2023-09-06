Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+135). The total is 9 runs for this game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +135 9 +100 -120 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The past 10 Marlins contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers. Miami and its opponent have topped the over/under for four consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.5.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won in 30, or 43.5%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Miami has won nine of its 24 games, or 37.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 63 of 137 chances this season.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-31 32-36 33-28 37-39 54-50 16-17

