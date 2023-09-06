How to Watch the Marlins vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.
- Fueled by 377 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 565 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
- The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.
- Miami averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.17 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
- The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.271 WHIP this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins' JT Chargois will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw one inning, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits to the Washington Nationals.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/31/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Joan Adon
|9/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|9/2/2023
|Nationals
|W 11-5
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Trevor Williams
|9/3/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Josiah Gray
|9/5/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|JT Chargois
|Lance Lynn
|9/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Julio Urías
|9/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Aaron Nola
|9/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Ranger Suárez
|9/11/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Brandon Woodruff
