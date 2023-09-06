The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.

Fueled by 377 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 565 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Marlins have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Miami averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Miami has pitched to a 4.17 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.271 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' JT Chargois will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw one inning, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits to the Washington Nationals.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Away Braxton Garrett Joan Adon 9/1/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 9/2/2023 Nationals W 11-5 Away Johnny Cueto Trevor Williams 9/3/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Josiah Gray 9/5/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Clayton Kershaw 9/6/2023 Dodgers - Home JT Chargois Lance Lynn 9/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Braxton Garrett Julio Urías 9/8/2023 Phillies - Away - Cristopher Sanchez 9/9/2023 Phillies - Away Sandy Alcantara Aaron Nola 9/10/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Ranger Suárez 9/11/2023 Brewers - Away Braxton Garrett Brandon Woodruff

