When the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-53) play the Miami Marlins (71-67) at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, September 6 at 6:40 PM ET, Mookie Betts will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Dodgers are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+120). The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (10-10, 5.81 ERA) vs JT Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.78 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Marlins and Dodgers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Marlins (+120), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Marlins bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Jorge Soler get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 111 times this season and won 70, or 63.1%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 51-27 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (65.4% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in 30, or 43.5%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 11 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+195) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+175) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +15000 15th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.