Player props are listed for Mookie Betts and Luis Arraez, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 28 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 61 RBI (184 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .355/.397/.456 slash line on the year.

Arraez hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .357 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 3 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Nationals Sep. 2 4-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 21 doubles, 35 home runs, 58 walks and 71 RBI (111 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .238/.327/.509 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Lynn Stats

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (10-10) for his 28th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 27 starts this season.

In 27 starts, Lynn has pitched through or past the fifth inning 23 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

The 36-year-old's 5.81 ERA ranks 51st, 1.400 WHIP ranks 46th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Aug. 31 4.1 7 7 7 1 2 at Red Sox Aug. 25 6.0 10 4 3 1 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 17 7.0 4 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 11 5.0 4 1 0 9 1 at Padres Aug. 6 6.0 4 1 1 6 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Betts Stats

Betts has 161 hits with 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs, 79 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .314/.409/.611 slash line on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Sep. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 3 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Braves Sep. 2 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 184 hits with 52 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 62 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .338/.413/.579 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

