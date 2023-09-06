A pair of the league's top hitters will square off when the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-53) and Miami Marlins (71-67) play on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park. Freddie Freeman has a .338 batting average (third in league) for the Dodgers, and Luis Arraez ranks first, hitting .355 for the Marlins.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (10-10) to the mound, while JT Chargois (2-0) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (10-10, 5.81 ERA) vs Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.78 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois

Chargois (2-0) makes the start for the Marlins, his second of the season.

In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the righty threw one inning against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

He has a 3.78 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .235 against him over his 35 games this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers will send Lynn (10-10) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 5.81 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .265.

He has 10 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Lynn has started 27 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 23 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 5.81 ERA ranks 51st, 1.400 WHIP ranks 46th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.