Coming off a campaign in which he put up 39.7 fantasy points (104th among WRs), the Miami Dolphins' Braxton Berrios is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 171st wide receiver off the board this summer (613th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Braxton Berrios Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 39.68 48.32 - Overall Rank 271 275 613 Position Rank 107 105 171

Braxton Berrios 2022 Stats

Berrios saw 32 targets last year and reeled in 18 passes for 145 yards, putting up 8.5 yards per game.

In his best performance last season -- Week 6 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Berrios accumulated 8.6 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, six yards.

Berrios picked up -0.2 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the year, Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Braxton Berrios 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 3.7 6 5 37 0 Week 2 @Browns 2.2 0 0 0 Week 3 Bengals -0.2 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Steelers 4.7 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Dolphins 7.4 1 1 -1 0 Week 6 @Packers 8.6 1 1 6 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4.2 4 3 15 0 Week 8 Patriots 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Bills 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 11 @Patriots 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Bears 1.3 1 1 4 0 Week 13 @Vikings 0.9 3 2 9 0 Week 14 @Bills 2.5 3 1 25 0 Week 15 Lions 1.4 6 1 14 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 2.4 1 1 24 0

