Braylon Sanders, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 211th among WRs; 833rd overall), posted -0.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 305th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Miami Dolphins WR.

Is Sanders on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Braylon Sanders Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total -0.30 0.00 - Overall Rank 750 696 733 Position Rank 297 265 211

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Braylon Sanders 2022 Stats

Last season, Sanders reeled in two passes (on three targets) for 17 yards, averaging 1.0 yards per contest.

In Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions, Sanders finished with a season-low -0.3 fantasy points, via these numbers: two receptions, 17 yards, on two targets.

Rep Sanders and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braylon Sanders 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Lions -0.3 2 2 17 0 Week 15 @Bills 0.0 1 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.