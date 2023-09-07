Bryan De La Cruz -- batting .268 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Pepiot on the hill, on September 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks while batting .258.

In 64.9% of his games this year (85 of 131), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (22.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 13.7% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.9% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 31.3% of his games this season (41 of 131), he has scored, and in nine of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 64 .289 AVG .228 .336 OBP .279 .455 SLG .394 26 XBH 22 8 HR 10 37 RBI 35 64/18 K/BB 63/19 0 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings