Bryan De La Cruz vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- batting .268 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Ryan Pepiot on the hill, on September 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks while batting .258.
- In 64.9% of his games this year (85 of 131), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (22.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.7% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.9% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 31.3% of his games this season (41 of 131), he has scored, and in nine of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|64
|.289
|AVG
|.228
|.336
|OBP
|.279
|.455
|SLG
|.394
|26
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|37
|RBI
|35
|64/18
|K/BB
|63/19
|0
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pepiot (2-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday, Aug. 31 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
