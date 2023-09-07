Cedrick Wilson, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 232nd among WRs; 903rd overall), put up 14.4 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 137th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Miami Dolphins WR.

Is Wilson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Cedrick Wilson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 14.40 24.05 - Overall Rank 378 371 803 Position Rank 143 138 232

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Cedrick Wilson 2022 Stats

Last season, Wilson reeled in 12 balls on 18 targets for 136 yards (8.0 yards per game) .

Wilson accumulated 2.8 fantasy points -- two receptions, 20 yards -- in his best performance last season, in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

Rep Wilson and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cedrick Wilson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 2.8 2 2 20 0 Week 2 @Ravens 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 2.0 4 2 20 0 Week 8 @Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 2.3 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Browns 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 12 Texans 2.6 3 2 26 0 Week 14 @Chargers 1.9 2 2 19 0 Week 15 @Bills 2.1 2 1 21 0 Wild Card @Bills 1.4 1 1 14 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.