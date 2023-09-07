The US Open is winding down, as Coco Gauff (No. 6) and Karolina Muchova (No. 10) will battle it out in the semifinals on Thursday, September 7.

You can tune in on ESPN as Muchova attempts to knock out Gauff.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Thursday, September 7

Thursday, September 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Gauff vs. Muchova Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Gauff took down No. 21-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 6-0, 6-2.

In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Gauff advanced all the way to the final and then defeated No. 17-ranked Muchova, 6-3, 6-4 on August 20.

Muchova will look to stay on track after a 6-0, 6-3 victory over No. 30-ranked Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Muchova was one step away from the championship in her most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open), but she was defeated by No. 7-ranked Gauff 3-6, 4-6 on August 20.

Gauff and Muchova went toe to toe in the finals at the Western & Southern Open on August 20, 2023. Gauff won the match 6-3, 6-4.

Gauff and Muchova have played two sets, and Gauff has come out on top in all of them.

Gauff and Muchova have matched up for 19 total games, with Gauff securing the win in 12 games and Muchova claiming seven.

Gauff vs. Muchova Odds and Probabilities

Coco Gauff Karolina Muchova -200 Odds to Win Match +160 +160 Odds to Win Tournament +450 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 55.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.