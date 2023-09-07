Following a campaign in which he recorded 25.0 fantasy points (53rd among TEs), the Miami Dolphins' Durham Smythe is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 54th tight end off the board this summer (483rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Durham Smythe Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 25.00 29.01 - Overall Rank 319 349 483 Position Rank 52 48 54

Durham Smythe 2022 Stats

A season ago, Smythe hauled in 15 passes on his way to 129 receiving yards and one TD.

Smythe accumulated 6.9 fantasy points -- one catch, eight yards -- in Week 5 versus the New York Jets, which was his best game last year.

Smythe picked up -0.2 fantasy points -- one catch, -2 yards, on one target -- in Week 15 versus the Buffalo Bills, which was his poorest game of the season.

Durham Smythe 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 1.4 2 1 14 0 Week 2 @Ravens 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 3 Bills 2.3 3 3 23 0 Week 5 @Jets 6.9 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Bears 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0.0 0 0 0 Week 12 Texans 6.4 1 1 4 1 Week 13 @49ers 2.1 2 2 21 0 Week 15 @Bills -0.2 1 1 -2 0 Week 16 Packers 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 17 @Patriots 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 18 Jets 3.9 5 3 39 0 Wild Card @Bills 2.0 1 1 20 0

