Eric Saubert, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 46th among TEs; 435th overall), tallied 20.8 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 57th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Miami Dolphins TE.

Eric Saubert Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 20.80 14.25 - Overall Rank 341 469 435 Position Rank 56 81 46

Eric Saubert 2022 Stats

Saubert drew 24 targets last season and converted them into 15 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.7 yards per tilt.

Saubert picked up 8.2 fantasy points -- one reception, 22 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 2 versus the Houston Texans.

Eric Saubert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Texans 8.2 2 1 22 1 Week 3 49ers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 2.5 2 1 25 0 Week 5 Colts 3.6 7 5 36 0 Week 7 Jets 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Titans 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 11 Raiders 1.6 2 2 16 0 Week 14 Chiefs 0.2 2 1 2 0 Week 15 Cardinals 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 16 @Rams 0.0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 3.0 3 3 30 0

