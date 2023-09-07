Erik Ezukanma, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 200th among WRs; 810th overall), tallied 0.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 196th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Miami Dolphins WR.

Erik Ezukanma Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.30 10.44 - Overall Rank 546 532 710 Position Rank 209 191 200

Erik Ezukanma 2022 Stats

Ezukanma racked up 3 receiving yards on one catches last year. He put up 0.2 yards per game (on one targets).

Ezukanma accumulated 0.3 fantasy points -- one reception, three yards -- in his best performance last season, in Week 18 versus the New York Jets.

Erik Ezukanma 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 Jets 0.3 1 1 3 0

