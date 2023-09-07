Is Freddie Swain a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Miami Dolphins WR's 2023 fantasy outlook.

Freddie Swain Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 7.40 10.13 - Overall Rank 431 535 970 Position Rank 157 192 296

Freddie Swain 2022 Stats

On targets, Swain collected 0 receiving yards on zero catches last year, averaging 0.0 yards per game.

In Week 18 last season against the Los Angeles Chargers, Swain posted a season-high 5.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 54 yards.

In Week 15 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Swain finished with a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, nine yards, on one target.

Freddie Swain 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 15 Cardinals 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 16 @Rams 1.1 2 1 11 0 Week 18 Chargers 5.4 3 2 54 0

