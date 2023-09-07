Freddie Swain 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Freddie Swain a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Miami Dolphins WR's 2023 fantasy outlook.
Freddie Swain Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|7.40
|10.13
|-
|Overall Rank
|431
|535
|970
|Position Rank
|157
|192
|296
Freddie Swain 2022 Stats
- On targets, Swain collected 0 receiving yards on zero catches last year, averaging 0.0 yards per game.
- In Week 18 last season against the Los Angeles Chargers, Swain posted a season-high 5.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 54 yards.
- In Week 15 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Swain finished with a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, nine yards, on one target.
Freddie Swain 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 15
|Cardinals
|0.9
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|1.1
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 18
|Chargers
|5.4
|3
|2
|54
|0
