Jacob Stallings vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.267 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .197 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.
- Stallings has recorded a hit in 31 of 69 games this season (44.9%), including six multi-hit games (8.7%).
- In 69 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 14.5% of his games this season, Stallings has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 16 games this season (23.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.228
|AVG
|.163
|.301
|OBP
|.291
|.317
|SLG
|.250
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|8
|26/10
|K/BB
|25/15
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Pepiot (2-0) out for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, Aug. 31 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
