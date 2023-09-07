The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.267 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .197 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.

Stallings has recorded a hit in 31 of 69 games this season (44.9%), including six multi-hit games (8.7%).

In 69 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 14.5% of his games this season, Stallings has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 16 games this season (23.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .228 AVG .163 .301 OBP .291 .317 SLG .250 7 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 8 26/10 K/BB 25/15 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings