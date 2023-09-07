On Thursday, Jake Burger (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Pepiot. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger leads Miami with 100 hits, batting .243 this season with 54 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 109th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Burger has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 28 of them (23.5%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in nine contests.

In 52 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 16 .257 AVG .267 .327 OBP .338 .662 SLG .567 25 XBH 8 17 HR 5 36 RBI 9 45/14 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings