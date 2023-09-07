After piling up 184.2 fantasy points last season (seventh among WRs), Jaylen Waddle has an ADP of 23rd overall (10th at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Is Waddle on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Jaylen Waddle Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 184.20 154.49 - Overall Rank 37 65 23 Position Rank 7 9 10

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jaylen Waddle 2022 Stats

Waddle contributed with 75 grabs for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns last year, receiving 117 targets and putting up 79.8 yards per game.

Waddle accumulated 29.1 fantasy points -- 11 catches, 171 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 2 versus the Baltimore Ravens, which was his best game last season.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- Waddle ended up with 0.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, nine yards, on five targets.

Rep Waddle and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaylen Waddle 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 13.7 5 4 69 1 Week 2 @Ravens 29.1 19 11 171 2 Week 3 Bills 11.1 6 4 102 0 Week 4 @Bengals 3.9 5 2 39 0 Week 5 @Jets 2.3 4 3 23 0 Week 6 Vikings 10.9 10 6 129 0 Week 7 Steelers 8.8 5 4 88 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 9 8 106 2 Week 9 @Bears 14.5 7 5 85 1 Week 10 Browns 6.6 5 4 66 0 Week 12 Texans 8.5 10 5 85 0 Week 13 @49ers 0.9 5 1 9 0 Week 14 @Chargers 3.1 4 2 31 0 Week 15 @Bills 17.4 7 3 114 1 Week 16 Packers 20.3 6 5 143 1 Week 17 @Patriots 5.2 5 3 52 0 Week 18 Jets 5.3 5 5 44 0 Wild Card @Bills 5.2 7 3 44 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.