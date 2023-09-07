Jaylen Waddle 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After piling up 184.2 fantasy points last season (seventh among WRs), Jaylen Waddle has an ADP of 23rd overall (10th at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.
Jaylen Waddle Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|184.20
|154.49
|-
|Overall Rank
|37
|65
|23
|Position Rank
|7
|9
|10
Jaylen Waddle 2022 Stats
- Waddle contributed with 75 grabs for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns last year, receiving 117 targets and putting up 79.8 yards per game.
- Waddle accumulated 29.1 fantasy points -- 11 catches, 171 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 2 versus the Baltimore Ravens, which was his best game last season.
- In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- Waddle ended up with 0.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, nine yards, on five targets.
Jaylen Waddle 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Patriots
|13.7
|5
|4
|69
|1
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|29.1
|19
|11
|171
|2
|Week 3
|Bills
|11.1
|6
|4
|102
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|3.9
|5
|2
|39
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|2.3
|4
|3
|23
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|10.9
|10
|6
|129
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|8.8
|5
|4
|88
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|22.6
|9
|8
|106
|2
|Week 9
|@Bears
|14.5
|7
|5
|85
|1
|Week 10
|Browns
|6.6
|5
|4
|66
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|8.5
|10
|5
|85
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|0.9
|5
|1
|9
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|3.1
|4
|2
|31
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|17.4
|7
|3
|114
|1
|Week 16
|Packers
|20.3
|6
|5
|143
|1
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|5.2
|5
|3
|52
|0
|Week 18
|Jets
|5.3
|5
|5
|44
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|5.2
|7
|3
|44
|0
