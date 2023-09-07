The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm and his .651 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Dodgers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .260 with eight doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 17 walks.

Chisholm is batting .409 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Chisholm has gotten a hit in 53 of 75 games this year (70.7%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (22.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 30 of 75 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 40 .271 AVG .250 .324 OBP .290 .504 SLG .447 13 XBH 13 8 HR 8 18 RBI 22 46/9 K/BB 43/8 9 SB 10

Dodgers Pitching Rankings